OTTAWA - Resales of Canadian homes rose 0.9 per cent in October from September, the third straight monthly rise, but the momentum may not last as stricter mortgage rules come into effect in January, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 4.3 per cent from October 2016, while home prices were up 9.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to the group's home price index.