Husky Energy plans multiple shutdowns at Ohio refinery

Husky Energy plans on shutting the 40,000 barrel-per-day gasoline-making unit at its Lima, Ohio, refinery in September for roughly six weeks for planned work, according to sources and information viewed by Reuters.

The company also plans to begin upgrading the 165,000 bpd crude unit in July, with work extending into October. Upgrades on the 23,000 bpd coker will take place during that time, though work could start later and extend into November, according to sources and information viewed by Reuters.

The planned work is part of the company's multi-million dollar crude flexibility project that will allow the plant to process up to 40,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment