{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Husky implements pre-pay policy at its Ontario pumps in wake of fatal gas-and-dash incidents

    The Canadian Press

    Husky Energy

    Husky Energy , File photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    EDMONTON — Starting Thursday, customers at Husky gas stations in Ontario will be required to pay before fuelling up, either in the store or at the pump.

    Husky Energy says it believes requiring customers to pre-pay will minimize risks to gas station staff associated with fuel payments.

    Spokesman Mel Duvall says this follows a successful pilot in Edmonton last year.

    The program has been rolled out in the rest of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the past two months.

    The Alberta government introduced mandatory pre-pay legislation last month in the wake of the deaths of five gas station workers in gas-and-dash incidents in the province over the last three years.