    2h ago

    Jean Coutu Q1 revenue up, profit down on Pro Doc brand

    The Canadian Press

    Pedestrians walk past a Jean Coutu pharmacy in Montreal

    The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz

    VARENNES, Que. - Jean Coutu Group (PJCa.TO) is reporting higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division.

    The Quebec-based pharmacy retailer had $45.5 million or 25 cents per share of net income in the quarter.

    That's down from $49 million or 27 cents per share in the comparable period last year.

    Jean Coutu said the reduced profit was primarily due to a lower contribution from the Pro Doc's generic drug business following a regulatory change that took effect in January.

    Overall revenue increased to $750.4 million from $723.6 million a year earlier, mostly because of overall market growth.

    The quarterly report was issued ahead of Jean Coutu's annual meeting in Varennes, Que., at the company's head office.