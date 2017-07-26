Rolling Stone has selected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the cover of its next edition, alongside the question “Why Can’t He Be Our President?”

In a feature titled “Justin Trudeau: The North Star”, the 50-year-old magazine contrasts Trudeau with U.S. President Donald Trump and asks, “Is he the free world’s best hope?”

In addition to exploring Trudeau’s political family roots and the brand he’s established worldwide, the magazine does get into some serious issues with Trudeau, including pipelines and oil exports.

"One of the things that we have to realize is we cannot get off gas, we cannot get off oil, fossil fuels tomorrow – it's going to take a few decades," Trudeau told Reporter Stephen Roderick.

"The question becomes, how do we transport it?... Obviously, trucks are expensive and dirty, rail is both expensive, dirty and potentially catastrophic. Pipelines are safer."

The primarily music-focused magazine is no stranger to political features, having served as a longtime home for columns from Hunter S. Thompson, Tom Wolfe, P.J. O’Rourke and more. The magazine has also featured several politicians on its cover, most recently Trump on the Apr. 6 issue.