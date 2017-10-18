Kinder Morgan Canada reports profit rise as Trans Mountain faces delays

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's (KML.TO) $7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has seen a delay in construction preparation, the company said on Wednesday as it posted a bigger quarterly profit.

The unspecified delay was due to the time necessary to secure permits, but the December 2019 date for shipping oil on the expansion remains, said the company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N).

Kinder Morgan Canada reported a net income of $42.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $20.3 million for the same period last year.

More to come.