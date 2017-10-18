{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Kinder Morgan Canada reports profit rise as Trans Mountain faces delays

    Ethan Lou, Reuters

    Workers construct the Anchor Loop section of Kinder Morgan's Trans Canada Pipeline in Jasper National Park

    Workers construct the Anchor Loop section of Kinder Morgan's Trans Canada Pipeline in Jasper National Park , Reuters

    CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's (KML.TO) $7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has seen a delay in construction preparation, the company said on Wednesday as it posted a bigger quarterly profit.

    The unspecified delay was due to the time necessary to secure permits, but the December 2019 date for shipping oil on the expansion remains, said the company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N).

    Kinder Morgan Canada reported a net income of $42.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $20.3 million for the same period last year.

    More to come.