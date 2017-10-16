The federal government is proceeding with a campaign commitment to lower the tax rate on small businesses, and revealing some adjustments to its controversial tax reform proposals targeting private corporations.

Under the plan announced on Monday, the small business tax rate will fall to 10 per cent on January 1; and then drop to nine per cent at the start of 2019, as reported by CTV News Sunday night. According to documents released by the finance department, reducing the small business tax rate will give small business owners up to $7,500 in annual tax savings.

The government also said it's planning to "simplify" its income sprinkling proposal that targets how small business owners distribute income to family members.

As part of its plan, the government will include "reasonableness tests" for adult family members that will focus on the individual's labour and capital contributions, the degree to which they assume financial risks, and their past contributions. On Monday, the Liberals said they plan to “reduce the compliance burden” for establishing those contributions.

The Liberals also shelved a proposal to restrict use of the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption.

"We will be taking the next step towards greater tax fairness by addressing tax planning strategies that benefit the wealthiest, while fulfilling our commitment to lower the small business tax rate to 9 per cent," said Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a press release.

"We will make sure this small business rate is effective in encouraging businesses to grow, buy new equipment and hire more workers."

The finance minister triggered an onslaught of criticism from entrepreneurs since his department's plan was announced in July. At the time, the government presented proposals aimed at clamping down on the use of income sprinkling, passive investment and the conversion of income into capital gains within private corporations.

On Monday, however, one of the most vocal critics struck a more hopeful tone.

“This is a big reset on the part of the government, and that only happened because there was a massive outcry on the part of the business community,” said Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, in an interview with BNN.