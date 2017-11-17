Loblaw orders 25 of Tesla's new electric trucks

Money and Marketing: Elon Musk's push to market Tesla trucks and himself

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) has placed an order for 25 of Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) new electric heavy duty trucks, a Loblaw spokeswoman said in a statement sent by email.

Tesla unveiled the trucks, expected to begin production in 2019, on Thursday.

The order furthers Loblaw's goal of having a fully electric corporate fleet by 2030, the spokeswoman, Catherine Thomas, said. She did not disclose the cost of the trucks.