Loblaw orders 25 of Tesla's new electric trucks

    Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) has placed an order for 25 of Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) new electric heavy duty trucks, a Loblaw spokeswoman said in a statement sent by email.

    Tesla unveiled the trucks, expected to begin production in 2019, on Thursday.

    The order furthers Loblaw's goal of having a fully electric corporate fleet by 2030, the spokeswoman, Catherine Thomas, said. She did not disclose the cost of the trucks.