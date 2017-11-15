Loblaw to offer grocery home delivery service beginning in December

Loblaw partners with Instacart in push for grocery home delivery

Beginning in December, some Canadians will be able to order groceries from Loblaw to their homes.

The company is working with Instacart to deliver groceries from Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, and T&T stores in as little as an hour.

The service’s rollout will begin Dec.6 in Toronto and extend to the Greater Vancouver Area in January, with “rapid expansion” set for the rest of Canada throughout 2018.

“We are a customer-led company adding new ways to make shopping easier,” Loblaw Chairman and CEO Galen Weston said in a release. “We have stores minutes from most Canadians, the nation’s largest click & collect network, and home delivery of online beauty and apparel products.”

The partnership marks California-based Instacart’s first foray beyond U.S. borders.

"Entering our first international market with national icons like Loblaw and its President's Choice brand is a strong starting point for both our company and the local customers we aim to serve," said Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta in a release.

To use this service, customers will need to download the Instacart app, select items from a local store’s inventory, and choose a delivery window.

Shoppers can order up to a week in advance.