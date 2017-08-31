Loonie rallies as GDP surprise raises rate hike expectations

The Canadian dollar rallied on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, recovering from a nearly 2-week low, after data showing Canada's economy expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years boosted chances of another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5 per cent pace, handily topping forecasts for 3.7 per cent, as consumers continued to spend and energy exports rose, data from Statistics Canada showed. Separate data showed GDP grew 0.3 per cent in June.

"If one more (interest rate) hike from the Bank of the Canada wasn't a done deal, this makes it a much easier case," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of a rate hike as soon as next week climbed to one-in-three from around 20 per cent before the data, while investors see a greater-than 80 per cent chance of a hike by October, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

The central bank's policy rate sits at 0.75 per cent, after it was raised in July for the first time in nearly seven years.

Adding to support for the loonie, U.S. crude oil prices rebounded after being pressured this week by storm Harvey, which knocked out almost a quarter of U.S. refineries.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.26 per cent at US$46.54 a barrel.

At 9:22 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents, up 0.5 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2554, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 18 at $1.2663.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies, although some gains were pared after data showed U.S. consumer spending rose slightly less than expected in July and annual inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year price down 8 cents to yield 1.28 per cent and the 10-year falling 30 cents to yield 1.871 per cent.

The gap between the Canadian 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 4.8 basis points to a spread of -4.9 basis points, its narrowest since July 31.