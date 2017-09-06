The Canadian dollar spiked as the Bank of Canada raised its key benchmark interest rate for the second time in 2017.

The loonie was trading at 81.77 U.S. cents as of 11:21 a.m. ET, up 0.95 or 1.17 per cent.

Shortly after the decision was announced the loonie spiked, rising above 82 U.S. cents during the 10 a.m. hour and hitting its highest level since 2015.

Canada's trade deficit shrank to $3.04 billion in July from C$3.76 billion in June, Statistics Canada said. In volume terms, imports fell by 2.3 per cent while exports dropped by 1.1 per cent.

"It is possibly seeing some impact from the stronger (Canadian) dollar weighing on export growth," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada. "Exports had been one area that the Bank (of Canada) had been looking for to provide support to growth."

Prices of oil rose as strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Storm Harvey.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.23 per cent at US$49.26 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year price up 0.5 cents to yield 1.347 percent and the 10-year falling 14.5 cents to yield 1.877 per cent.

The August employment report is awaited on Friday.

- with files from BNN