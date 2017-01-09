{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    54m ago

    Lululemon adjusts Q4 forecast after strong holiday season

    John Benny , Reuters

    People walk pas Lululemon Athletica in downtown Vancouver June 11, 2014.

    People walk pas Lululemon Athletica in downtown Vancouver June 11, 2014. , REUTERS/Ben Nelms

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU.O) says it had a strong holiday selling season and has updated its estimates for fourth-quarter net revenue and profit.

    The Vancouver-based clothing company now estimates it will have at least US$775 million of revenue for its fourth quarter, up $10 million from the low end of the previous estimate. The high end of the range remains US$785 million in net sales.

    Similarly, Lululemon now expects to earn at least 99 cents US per diluted share, up three cents from the low end of the previous range. Its top estimate remains US$1.01 per share.

    The company's revised outlook is in line with consensus estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. They estimate Lululemon will have about US$782 million in revenue and US$1 per share of earnings in the quarter ending Jan. 29.

    Lululemon is scheduled to release its full fourth-quarter and fiscal 2017 results on March 30.
     