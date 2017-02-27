Manulife says its banking unit was penalized by Fintrac for 'administrative lapses'

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO -- Manulife Financial Corp. has confirmed its banking unit was penalized by Canada's money-laundering watchdog, Fintrac, for what it describes were "administrative lapses."

Last year, Fintrac fined a bank $1.15 million for failing to report a suspicious transaction and various money transfers.

Fintrac withheld the identity of the bank, saying it was exercising its discretion to do so.

Manulife issued a statement today saying there is no evidence to suggest that the administrative reporting violations at Manulife Bank were connected to any financial misconduct.

It said Manulife Bank's administrative errors had been "remedied" in the first half of 2014.

Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) -- one of the country's biggest financial services businesses -- said it considers the matter closed and doesn't plan further comment.

