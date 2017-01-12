Eating an Egg McMuffin for dinner is a soon reality for Canadians.

McDonald’s Canada is now serving its breakfast menu all-day at 17 restaurants in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

According to Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investments, this is a positive move for the fast-food giant.

“A few years ago, McDonald’s lost its focus as being a very good operator. They had too many menu items, fast-food wasn’t fast food anymore because lineups were getting too long,” Petursson told BNN in an interview Thursday.

McDonald’s strategy to launch all-day breakfast is a way to regain focus and avoid getting too broad, Petursson added.

All-day breakfast had a successful launch in the U.S. last year, with McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook attributing its Q3 earnings to all-day breakfast.

This year, McDonald’s will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Canada. The company operates more than 1,400 restaurants across the country.

--With files from BNN