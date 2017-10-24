Finance Minister Bill Morneau on the fall economic update and state of the economy

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is dismissing any suggestion Bay Street might be concerned about a lack of a clear timeline for the government to balance the budget.

After releasing his fall economic update Tuesday, Morneau said the money managers of Bay Street will likely be more interested with the direction of the economy.

“Do you really think that’s what Bay Street wanted?” asked Morneau during an interview with BNN. “Or do you think Bay Street wants to have the economy that’s growing faster than any other G7 country?”

Halfway through its term the Trudeau government is benefiting from surprisingly robust economic growth, which has added an extra $8.9 billion to government coffers this past fiscal year.

According to the government’s economic statement, much of that extra money will be used to help lower annual deficits, which are projected to shrink each year starting in 2018-19.

It will also set aside $1.8 billion to be spent on new investments and family benefits.

What wasn’t in the update was a clear path to balancing the books, which some analysts had been looking for.

But Morneau believes the country’s recent economic performance shows the government has been taking the right approach to managing its finances and the economy.

“I can’t find any way to construe what we’ve said today as anything other than enormously positive from an economic stand point,” he said.

“I would say for people on Bay Street, if they can invest in their business and show the kind of results that we’ve seen they would be very positive. And that’s exactly where we are at right now,” he said.