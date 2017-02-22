The nominees for the annual National Business Book Award have been announced.

The deciding jury for the award, which includes a number of Canadian journalists and business leaders, will select the top book based originality, relevance, excellence of writing, thoroughness of research and depth of analysis.

Co-sponsored by PWC Canada and BMO Financial Group, the winner of the $30,000 prize will be revealed April 24, 2017.

Here’s the list of the books that were nominated for 2016:

Brewing Revolution by Frank Appleton

In this book, Appleton looks back at the brewing business over the last 50 years starting from his involvement in creating Canada’s first cottage brewery, to today’s craft-beer industry.

Distilled by Charles Bronfman with Howard Green

In Distilled, Bronfman reflects on his family and work life and landing the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first baseball franchise.

A Field Guide to Lies by Daniel J. Levitin

This book explores the topic of “fake news” and the use of misinformation. It looks at how we distinguish between facts and falsities.

Truth and Honour by Greg Marquis

Marquis’ book explores the 2011 murder of Saint John businessman Richard Oland, of the prominent family that owns Moosehead Breweries.

A Tale of Two Countries by Richard Saillant

In his book, Saillant looks at Canada’s economic future by examining the country’s aging population, and the different population profiles between provinces.

Blockchain Revolution by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott

The father-son duo explore how the blockchain system cuts out the middleman, banks, brokers, credit card companies.

Bet On Me by Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton

Verschuren, who is a co-founder of Michaels in Canada and past president of Home Depot in Canada and Asia, provides her philosophy for what it takes to lead and succeed in today’s economy.