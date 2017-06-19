Canada’s new infrastructure bank has the potential to significantly improve key projects, but the success of these projects requires responsibility and better usage forecasting on the municipal and provincial levels, according to a new report from the C.D. Howe Institute.

In a report titled ‘Banking on Infrastructure: How the Canada Infrastructure Bank can Build Infrastructure Better for Canadians’ C.D. Howe argues that the bank can open up new funding sources for future projects.

“It could accelerate the pace of infrastructure development by encouraging the adoption of new funding sources – projects that are self-funding through user fees can proceed to construction faster,” the report said. “And charging users the true cost of the infrastructure they use reduces demand and lowers Canada’s overall investment needs.”

“If done right, delivering large infrastructure projects through the proposed bank has the potential to significantly improve the effectiveness of infrastructure investment in Canada.”

The Institute expressed concern over the bank’s governance role in the projects it seeks to fund.

“[T]he bank needs the right kinds of independence through both governing legislation and its operating practices,” the report stated. “It needs political involvement on political questions of how much to spend and where to spend it to ensure democratic accountability. But once those decisions are made the bank needs strong independence to implement those decisions in the most effective way.”

At the same time, the report makes it clear that provinces and municipalities will still do the heavy lifting once the federal bank is up and running.

“The bank will need to operate in Canada’s federal system – where provinces and municipalities deliver the vast majority of infrastructure. However, the information generated by engaging the private sector through the bank will benefit decisionmakers at all levels.”

One area that needs improving, according to the report, is forecasting usage for projects before shovels go into the ground. If the bank can help achieve this goal it can reduce taxpayer risk, C.D. Howe says.

“Governments around the world have great difficulty in accurately forecasting usage for new infrastructure. Canada is no exception,” the report says.

“Inaccurate usage forecasts lead to costly overinvestment in projects or expansions Canadians don’t need. Working with the private sector can improve these forecasts – and avoid the cost for taxpayers of getting them wrong.”

The report included a table of 10 major Canadian infrastructure projects that accounted for an average of 17 per cent less demand than forecasts. Toronto’s Sheppard subway was the worst of the lot with 64 per cent less traffic than a 2015 traffic estimate. Montreal’s Autoroute 30, meanwhile, did 67 per cent more vehicles than a 2013 estimate.

The infrastructure bank, first unveiled during last fall’s economic update will be headquartered in Toronto. BNN reported last week that a special advisor has made a recommendation on who should serve as chair.