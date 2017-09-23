Nintendo is hoping nostalgic gamers won't be left in the dark as it prepares to put its Super NES Classic console on store shelves, even if many hopeful consumers aren't able to get their hands on the system on launch day.

The Japanese company recently announced it "dramatically increased" production of the retro videogame console in an attempt to avoid the supply shortfall seen during the 2016 release of the NES Classic. While specific production numbers have not been revealed, comments from company executives suggest customers won't have to resort to paying a premium on the secondary market.

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," Reggie Fils-Aime, the president of Nintendo of America, told the Financial Times. "You shouldn't pay more than [the retail price]."

Pre-order stocks for the retro console have already been depleted. None of the major retailers, including EB Games, Best Buy, and Amazon, are taking further pre-orders for launch day.

Some anxious gamers have been flocking to the secondary market. Multiple eBay.ca listings show the system is being bid up to at least twice its $99.99 suggested retail price, and in some cases, much higher.

Interested buyers will have to either stand in line at a retail store on September 29th, when the system officially goes on sale, or wait for inventories to catch up to demand.

That should happen much more quickly with the Super NES Classic than it did for the NES Classic. The company announced earlier this month it will have more SNES Classics available at launch than the entire batch of NES Classics, which Nintendo shipped 2.3 million units over a six-month production run.

Nintendo has made further adjustments to avoid additional accusations that it is purposely keeping supply levels below demand. The company reversed its initial plan to stop shipments of the Super NES at the end of the year, and now says they will continue into 2018. It also plans to re-launch the NES Classic sometime in the new year.