{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Norbord hikes dividend 67% as Q2 profit more than doubles

    The Canadian Press

    Norbord

    Norbord , BNN

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) increased its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago.

    The maker of oriented strand board says it will pay 50 cents Cdn per share under its variable dividend policy, up from a payment of 20 cents Cdn in its last quarterly payment to shareholders.

    Norbord says the increase was due to the strength in North American benchmark OSB prices this year and a positive market outlook.

    The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a profit of $97 million or $1.12 per diluted share, up from $44 million or 51 cents per share a year ago.

    Revenue improved to $536 million compared with $447 million in the same quarter last year. 