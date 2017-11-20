3h ago
‘Not the optimal pipeline’: Experts weigh in on Nebraska’s Keystone XL decision
BNN.ca Staff
Nebraska panel approves TransCanada Keystone XL route
Nebraska regulators gave TransCanada’s Keystone XL the green light Monday morning in a razor-thin, 3-2 vote. Experts weighed in on the decision that was a crucial hurdle for the project.
Here’s some of what they told BNN:
“As a Canadian, I’m very hopeful because of the huge contribution that this project would make to producers in western Canada, to tax dollars, to jobs, to royalty revenue for governments – a very important project go-ahead. Hopefully there will be enough commitment there to make it work.”
- Patrick Daniel, former CEO, Enbridge
“No doubt, the opponents will throw the legal kitchen sink, so to speak, at this project. ”
- Dennis McConaghy, former executive vice-president of pipeline strategy and development, TransCanada
“This is not the optimal pipeline to build. This pipeline is moving to the U.S. markets. And what we need more than anything – if we really want to achieve maximum profitability – we need to get more of our products to the global markets. And that means coastal pipelines like Trans Mountain.”
- Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager, Canoe Financial
“I think, unfortunately, this could be headed to the Supreme Court.”
- Maryscott Greenwood, CEO, Canadian American Business Council
“The oil has to move somehow. Look, a spill of some oil in a farmer’s field in South Dakota is better than blowing up a town in Quebec. We view pipelines as being very much safer than oil by rail and much cheaper as well.”
- David Baskin, president, Baskin Wealth Management