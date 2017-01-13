Alberta Premier Rachel Notley isn’t worried incoming U.S. President Donald Trump will try to use royalty payments paid by Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) to British Columbia as a precedent for Keystone XL negotiations.

In an interview on BNN, Notley said the two projects are very different. And she says the $25 million to $50 million per year B.C. has extracted from Kinder Morgan to fund environmental protection is a different animal than the additional profit Trump has demanded in exchange for approving TransCanada’s controversial project, as higher costs may erode the project’s viability.

“Having shippers have to pay elevated expenses in order to get their product to market, likely is not going to make the pipeline particularly cost-effective or attractive,” she said. “When people ask me about my view on Keystone [XL], a lot of it is dependent on what it is the U.S. government might be looking to extract above and beyond what the previous arrangements were.”

However, Notley said it is ultimately up to TransCanada (TRP.TO) to decide if it wants to proceed with renewed negotiations with the new administration on the proposed 1,897 km pipeline, as responsibility rests with the company to determine the economics of a new deal.

“It’s a question of the arrangements that exist between the pipeline proponents and the jurisdictions in place,” she said. “These things really are a question to be negotiated by the proponent.”

Notley said regardless of uncertainty, her government will keep close tabs on any negotiations in order to get a good lay of the land.

“We’ll be working together with industry officials to get a sense of where this is going.”