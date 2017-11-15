{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    7h ago

    OSC reviews TSX approval in HBC land deal

    The Canadian Press

    Hudson's Bay Company HBC Toronto

    A man exits a Hudson's Bay department store in Toronto, Ontario , Reuters/Chris Helgren

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- The Ontario Securities Commission held a hearing Wednesday at the request of a Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) activist investor to review a Toronto Stock Exchange decision concerning shares involved in the sale of a New York City property.

    Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC applied on Monday for the regulator to review the TSX's Nov. 7 decision to provide conditional support to Rhone Capital's $632-million equity investment in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares.

    HBC announced on Wednesday that it would not close its deal to issue shares to Rhone until after the OSC hears Land & Buildings' motion.

    The funding was part of a deal that included the sale of HBC's (HBC.TO) Lord & Talyor Fifth Avenue building to WeWork Property Advisors for nearly $1.1 billion and to pursue a strategic alliance with WeWork to pursue future real estate transactions.

    The owner of Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor said it expects Rhone will initially hold a 21.8 per cent voting and equity interest in the company on a partially diluted basis and that could grow to 30 per cent if the preferred shares are held to their eight-year maturity.

    Land & Buildings has urged the retailer to consider a bid for its German operations by Signa Holding and criticized HBC for selling a controlling interest in the company without seeking the approval of minority shareholders.

    The retailer and its investor have been in a war of words, accusing one another of misleading shareholders regarding the building's sale and the related Rhone Capital investment.

    - with files from BNN
     