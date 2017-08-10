{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      CANADIAN TIRE Q2 EPS $2.81 VS EST $2.52

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    44m ago

    Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Dominion Diamond

    Nicole Mordant, Reuters

    Diamond

    Diamond

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.

    Dominion, the world's third largest diamond producer by market value, has been looking for a CEO since January when its former head, Brendan Bell, quit.

    Last month Dominion agreed to a US$1.2 billion takeover offer from U.S. billionaire Dennis Washington that will take private the Canadian-based diamond miner. Washington Companies said at the time that it would appoint a new CEO.

    "I've joined Washington Companies and I'll be taking over as CEO of DDC (Dominion Diamond Corp) at closing," Evans said in an email in response to a question from Reuters.

    The deal, which requires approval from more than two-thirds of Dominion shareholders, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. A competing bid for Dominion is unlikely, analysts have said.

    Neither Dominion nor Washington could immediately be reached for comment.

    Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories and a minority share of the nearby Diavik mine, launched a sales process for the company in March following an initial unsolicited approach from Washington.

    Evans left Mountain Province, which owns the Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories in a joint venture with Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers, in June.