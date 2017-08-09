The next time you move, be very careful who you choose to be your movers.

It’s the thick of moving season for families wanting to settle into new homes before the school year starts, and while moving can be expensive, you don’t want to find yourself being penny wise and a pound foolish. You need to be very wary of rogue movers.

Rogue movers find their victims through ads on popular classified websites. They will quote a low price and claim there are no surprises, additional fees and the amount quoted is “everything included.” The fraudster typically deals by phone so there is no paper trail.

However, come moving day when they arrive at your doorstep, they present you with a very different contract and fees pile up and extra fees and charges are suddenly included. You will be pressured to sign the contract or be left without a mover. In fact, some fraudsters will hold your possessions hostage until you pay. You are left scrambling to come up with money in the hopes you will get your possessions back.

Moving is already stressful – so here are a few measures to protect yourself from the Competition Bureau: