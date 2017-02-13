For many, New Year's resolutions have come and gone. Year after year, there is always a focus on health and wealth, yet I have to wonder if we are eating ourselves broke.

Did you know that the average Canadian household spends upwards of $2,200 per year on eating out? The cost is high and the caloric intake possibly higher. Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp and founder of Abbey's Kitchen, says instead of ordering in or buying your lunches at work, plan your year meals ahead of time. This will certainly help with self-control, quality control and costs.

When it comes to your health, the fact is 60 per cent of Canadians don’t get the nutrients they need from food alone, so vitamins and supplements can be a great way to fill the gap. But you don’t have to break the bank. Canadians spend approximately $1.4 billion yearly on supplements and yet it can be very confusing on what you need to take. Like your financial plan, it is all about building a solid foundation.

Before you run off the to the gym, xplore free or inexpensive fitness apps that can support you. It is so easy to save $600 per year here by ditching the gym membership and working out at home.

To sum it up – you don’t have to abandon your goals of trimming costs and your waistline this year all you need to do is re-think your tactics not the strategy. Maybe this is the savvy equivalent of having your cake and eating it too.