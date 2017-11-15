Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor Follow|Archive

The amount of money Canadians are borrowing against homes topped a whopping $222 billion this year. As borrowing rates rise, that figure should be a red flag for Canadians who have been using their homes as cash machines. But, for those with the discipline to keep the amounts small and the terms short, a home equity line of credit is a timeless treasure.

It’s rare that average folks can access money at such low rates. The rate on a HELOC is normally the prime lending rate, which is currently 3.2 per cent, plus one per cent. Banks will lend at 4.2 per cent because your house is collateral for the loan, and homes tend to hold most of their value.

Here are some good uses for HELOCs: