17m ago
Postmedia to close 20 community newspapers as part of Torstar deal
The Canadian Press
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
TORONTO -- Postmedia Network Inc. plans to shutter 20 community newspapers, as part of a deal with Torstar Corp., a move that will result in the loss of 244 jobs.
The agreement will see to the two companies swap a number of community and daily newspapers.
The companies say the transaction is effectively a non-cash deal, as the consideration for the publications being purchased is roughly equal to that of the publications being sold.
Under the agreement, Torstar (TSb.TO) will acquire a total of 17 publications from Postmedia including the Barrie Examiner, Niagara Falls Review, Northumberland Today, Orillia Packet & Times, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Welland Tribune, 24Hours Toronto and 24 Hours Vancouver. .
Torstar plans to close 13 papers acquired from Postmedia, affecting 47 full-time and part-time staff..
Meanwhile, Postmedia will acquire 22 weekly community newspaper properties in eastern and southern Ontario and the Metro Winnipeg and Metro Ottawa free daily publications from Torstar.
Postmedia plans to close by mid-January all of the publications except the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender.
------
Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.
Here's a list of the publications that Postmedia will shut down:
Belleville News
Brant News
Central Hastings News
Frontenac Gazette
Kanata Kourier-Standard
Kingston Heritage
Meaford Express
Metro Ottawa
Metro Winnipeg
Nepean/Barrhaven News
Norfolk News
Orleans News
Ottawa East News
Ottawa South News
Ottawa West News
Our London
Quinte West News
St. Lawrence News
St. Mary’s Journal-Argus
(and the St. Mary’s Weekender)
St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News
Stittsville News
Stratford City Gazette
West Carleton Review
Here's a list of the publications that Torstar will shut down:
Barrie Examiner
Orillia Packet Times
Northumberland Today
Bradford Times Collingwood
Enterprise Bulletin
Fort Erie Times
Innisfil Examiner
Niagara Advance
Pelham News
Inport News (Port Colborne)
Thorold Niagara New
-- With files from BNN