Postmedia to close 20 community newspapers as part of Torstar deal

    TORONTO -- Postmedia Network Inc. plans to shutter 20 community newspapers, as part of a deal with Torstar Corp., a move that will result in the loss of 244 jobs.

    The agreement will see to the two companies swap a number of community and daily newspapers.

    The companies say the transaction is effectively a non-cash deal, as the consideration for the publications being purchased is roughly equal to that of the publications being sold.

    Under the agreement, Torstar (TSb.TO) will acquire a total of 17 publications from Postmedia including the Barrie Examiner, Niagara Falls Review, Northumberland Today, Orillia Packet & Times, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Welland Tribune, 24Hours Toronto and 24 Hours Vancouver. .

    Torstar plans to close 13 papers acquired from Postmedia, affecting 47 full-time and part-time staff..

    Meanwhile, Postmedia will acquire 22 weekly community newspaper properties in eastern and southern Ontario and the Metro Winnipeg and Metro Ottawa free daily publications from Torstar.

    Postmedia plans to close by mid-January all of the publications except the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender.
       ------
       Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.

    Here's a list of the publications that Postmedia will shut down: 

    Belleville News
    Brant News
    Central Hastings News
    Frontenac Gazette
    Kanata Kourier-Standard
    Kingston Heritage
    Meaford Express
    Metro Ottawa
    Metro Winnipeg
    Nepean/Barrhaven News
    Norfolk News
    Orleans News
    Ottawa East News
    Ottawa South News
    Ottawa West News
    Our London
    Quinte West News
    St. Lawrence News
    St. Mary’s Journal-Argus
    (and the St. Mary’s Weekender)
    St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News
    Stittsville News
    Stratford City Gazette
    West Carleton Review

    Here's a list of the publications that Torstar will shut down: 

    Barrie Examiner
    Orillia Packet Times
    Northumberland Today
    Bradford Times Collingwood
    Enterprise Bulletin
    Fort Erie Times
    Innisfil Examiner
    Niagara Advance
    Pelham News
    Inport News (Port Colborne)
    Thorold Niagara New

    -- With files from BNN