Postmedia to close 20 community newspapers as part of Torstar deal

TORONTO -- Postmedia Network Inc. plans to shutter 20 community newspapers, as part of a deal with Torstar Corp., a move that will result in the loss of 244 jobs.

The agreement will see to the two companies swap a number of community and daily newspapers.

The companies say the transaction is effectively a non-cash deal, as the consideration for the publications being purchased is roughly equal to that of the publications being sold.

Under the agreement, Torstar (TSb.TO) will acquire a total of 17 publications from Postmedia including the Barrie Examiner, Niagara Falls Review, Northumberland Today, Orillia Packet & Times, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Welland Tribune, 24Hours Toronto and 24 Hours Vancouver. .

Torstar plans to close 13 papers acquired from Postmedia, affecting 47 full-time and part-time staff..

Meanwhile, Postmedia will acquire 22 weekly community newspaper properties in eastern and southern Ontario and the Metro Winnipeg and Metro Ottawa free daily publications from Torstar.

Postmedia plans to close by mid-January all of the publications except the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender.

------

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.

Here's a list of the publications that Postmedia will shut down:

Belleville News

Brant News

Central Hastings News

Frontenac Gazette

Kanata Kourier-Standard

Kingston Heritage

Meaford Express

Metro Ottawa

Metro Winnipeg

Nepean/Barrhaven News

Norfolk News

Orleans News

Ottawa East News

Ottawa South News

Ottawa West News

Our London

Quinte West News

St. Lawrence News

St. Mary’s Journal-Argus

(and the St. Mary’s Weekender)

St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News

Stittsville News

Stratford City Gazette

West Carleton Review

Here's a list of the publications that Torstar will shut down:

Barrie Examiner

Orillia Packet Times

Northumberland Today

Bradford Times Collingwood

Enterprise Bulletin

Fort Erie Times

Innisfil Examiner

Niagara Advance

Pelham News

Inport News (Port Colborne)

Thorold Niagara New

-- With files from BNN