2m ago
Quebec to monitor property sales to foreign buyers, no tax planned
Reuters
Quebec said on Tuesday it plans to monitor the sale of property to and by foreign investors in the province by requiring the address of their primary residences in a bid to track overseas inflows into the real estate market.
The mainly French-speaking province would need to first pass legislation to obtain the addresses of foreign buyers and sellers, said Audrey Cloutier, a spokeswoman for provincial Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.
The plans were announced as part of Quebec's budget update.
Quebec has also ruled out a tax on foreign buyers, Cloutier said.