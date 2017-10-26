{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      ECB LEAVES BENCHMARK RATE UNCHANGED

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    43m ago

    Restaurant Brands earns $91.4M in third quarter, boosts dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Tim Hortons

    Tim Hortons , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) says it earned US$91.4 million in its latest quarter as sales at its Burger King restaurants improved.

    The company, which is also the parent company of Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, also boosted its quarterly dividend by a penny to 21 cents per share.

    Restaurant Brands, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 amounted to 37 cents per diluted share compared with a profit of $86.3 million or 36 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $275.6 million or 58 cents per diluted share in the quarter, up from $201.4 million or 43 cents per share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $1.21 billion, up from $1.08 billion in the third quarter of 2016, boosted by the acquisition of Popeyes earlier this year.

    Comparable sales, in constant currency, grew of 0.3 per cent at Tim Hortons and 3.6 per cent at Burger King, but fell 1.8 per cent at Popeyes.