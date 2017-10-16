Brandon Stranzl has resigned from his post as Sears Canada’s (SCC.TO) executive chairman after failing to complete an acceptable bid for some or all of the insolvent retailer.

Stranzl had attempted to put together a bid since stepping away from his day-to-day duties in late August, but his efforts were rebuffed in favour of a full liquidation, which are expected to start on Oct.19.

Under the terms of the liquidation, the retailer says it will no longer be in a position to honour in-house warranties after Oct.18. Sears Canada will refund customers who purchased warranties from the company over the course of the last month.

All sales during the liquidation will be treated as final, as Sears Canada says it will not accept returns or exchanges, though it will continue to accept gift cards and Sears Club Points.