Stan Tepner, Investment Advisor, CIBC Wood Gundy

Focus: Tax-Efficient Investing

Tax Tips:

How to generate tax-efficient retirement income? A retiree can draw on many different sources to meet their income needs in ways that are more tax-efficient than others. Whether it be withdrawals from an RRSP or RRIF, Canadian dividend stocks, or capital gains, in Canada, different types of income are taxed differently. You can apply the old real estate mantra of ‘location, location, location’ to any investment, since where you invest will determine how heavily the profit from those investments will be taxed.