Tech companies dominate as the most influential brands in Canada

Companies in the technology sector are the most influential in Canada, according to a recent study.

Market researcher, Ipsos, and The Institute of Communication Agencies has ranked the most influential brands in Canada.

The survey evaluated more than 100 brands that advertise in Canada, and ranks their influence on consumers based on innovation, trustworthiness and presence with the tech sector leading the way.

“New technologies have enabled ways to capture consumer feedback,” Ipsos chief operating officer Steve Levy said, “and brands that use this data are more relevant than ever before – their influence cannot be overstated.”

Google topped the list for the fifth straight year, with the surveyors crediting a a beefed-up hardware division and an ability to lend its brand name to new innovations. Facebook, meanwhile, was praised for its ability to cater to its users’ preferences.

Amazon, meanwhile, continued a charge up the list after debuting at No. 8 last year and jumping into 2016’s top five. CBC also returned to the list, having last made the cut in 2012.

Here are the brands that influence Canadians the most:

1. Google

2. Facebook

3. Microsoft

4. Apple

5. Amazon

6. YouTube

7. Wal-Mart

8. Visa

9. Tim Hortons

10. CBC