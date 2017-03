Monday, March 13

No notable scheduled releases/events.

Tuesday, March 14

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting

-Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington.

Wednesday, March 15

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales

-Notable earnings: Empire Company, Quebecor, Penn West, Oracle

-U.S. Federal Reserve delivers rate decision and updated forecasts (1400 ET); Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference (1430 ET).

-General election in the Netherlands.

Thursday, March 16

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. housing starts

-Notable earnings: Transat

-Alberta government delivers 2017 budget

-Bank of England rate decision (0800 ET)

Friday, March 17

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production, U.S. consumer sentiment

-G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Baden-Baden, Germany