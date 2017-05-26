Monday, May 29 (U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day)

-ECB President Mario Draghi testifies before European Parliament committee (1000 ET)

Tuesday, May 30

-Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, Canadian industrial and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

-Husky Energy holds investor day meeting in Toronto (1000 ET)

Wednesday, May 31

-Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada, CAE

-Notable data: Canadian GDP

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

-Exxon Mobil holds annual meeting in Dallas (1030 ET)

Thursday, June 1

-Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank, Saputo, BRP

-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending

-Automakers report monthly sales

-CMHC CEO Evan Siddall delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)

-Three-day St. Petersburg International Economic Forum begins (https://www.forumspb.com/)

-Two-day World Department Store Forum begins in Toronto (http://www.wdsf2017.org/en_speakers.cfm)

-Restaurant Brands International presentation at RBC conference in Boston (1320 ET)

-Facebook holds annual meeting (1400 ET)

Friday, June 2

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

-OSC holds follow-up hearing regarding allegations against Home Capital Group, Gerald Soloway, Martin Reid and Robert Morton (1400 ET)

-Wal-Mart holds annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas (0900 ET)