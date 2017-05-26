May 26, 2017
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings continue, Canadian GDP
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN
Monday, May 29 (U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day)
-ECB President Mario Draghi testifies before European Parliament committee (1000 ET)
Tuesday, May 30
-Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Laurentian Bank
-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, Canadian industrial and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence
-Husky Energy holds investor day meeting in Toronto (1000 ET)
Wednesday, May 31
-Notable earnings: National Bank of Canada, CAE
-Notable data: Canadian GDP
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book
-Exxon Mobil holds annual meeting in Dallas (1030 ET)
Thursday, June 1
-Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank, Saputo, BRP
-Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index, U.S. construction spending
-Automakers report monthly sales
-CMHC CEO Evan Siddall delivers speech in Toronto (1200 ET)
-Three-day St. Petersburg International Economic Forum begins (https://www.forumspb.com/)
-Two-day World Department Store Forum begins in Toronto (http://www.wdsf2017.org/en_speakers.cfm)
-Restaurant Brands International presentation at RBC conference in Boston (1320 ET)
-Facebook holds annual meeting (1400 ET)
Friday, June 2
-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance
-OSC holds follow-up hearing regarding allegations against Home Capital Group, Gerald Soloway, Martin Reid and Robert Morton (1400 ET)
-Wal-Mart holds annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas (0900 ET)