Monday, September 4 - Labour Day holiday

Tuesday, September 5

- Notable earnings: HBC

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders

- Second round of NAFTA renegotiations wrap up in Mexico

Wednesday, September 6

- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

- Bank of Canada rate decision (10 a.m. ET)

- Scotiabank starts two-day financials summit

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, September 7

- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental

- Notable data: Canadian building permits

- Conservative Party of Canada begins two-day caucus meeting in Winnipeg

Friday, September 8

- Notable earnings: Kroger

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates