The Week Ahead: NAFTA renegotiations Round 2, Conservative caucus
Monday, September 4 - Labour Day holiday
Tuesday, September 5
- Notable earnings: HBC
- Notable data: U.S. factory orders
- Second round of NAFTA renegotiations wrap up in Mexico
Wednesday, September 6
- Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index
- Bank of Canada rate decision (10 a.m. ET)
- Scotiabank starts two-day financials summit
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2 p.m. ET)
Thursday, September 7
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Transcontinental
- Notable data: Canadian building permits
- Conservative Party of Canada begins two-day caucus meeting in Winnipeg
Friday, September 8
- Notable earnings: Kroger
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates