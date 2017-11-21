{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    24m ago

    Too big to fail: RBC joins ranks of world’s systemically important banks

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Security cameras point outside the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in Toronto

    Royal Bank of Canada has joined the ranks of global banks deemed too big to fail.

    The Basel, Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board added RBC to its list of global systemically important banks on Tuesday.

    As a result, RBC will be required to hold a one per cent additional capital buffer.

    "This designation reflects the size and scale of RBC's global operations," the bank said in a press release, while adding it already meets the additional capital requirement.

    A total of 30 banks are on the list, with RBC being the only addition since 2016.

    The Toronto-based lender faces the same capital requirement as other major institutions including Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

    JP Morgan Chase, meanwhile, has the highest additional capital buffer at 2.5 per cent. 