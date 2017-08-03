The slowdown in Canada's largest housing market intensified last month amid ongoing fallout from the province's 16-point plan to cool home prices.

Sales across the Greater Toronto Area plunged 40.4 per cent year-over-year in July as 5,921 properties traded hands. The sharp decline in activity was even more severe for the most coveted homes, as detached property sales sank 47.4 per cent.

"Clearly, the year-over-year decline we experienced in July had more to do with psychology, with would-be home buyers on the sidelines waiting to see how market conditions evolve," said Toronto Real Estate Board President Tim Syrianos in a statement Thursday.

Home sales have been falling at an accelerating rate ever since Kathleen Wynne's government revealed its so-called Fair Housing Plan on April 20, which was intended to improve affordability amid mounting fears that Toronto's housing market was in a full-blown bubble. The plan included 16 measures; most notably, at 15-per-cent levy on foreign speculators.

Uncertainty about the long-term impact of that intervention has contributed to an increase in the number of properties available for sale; indeed, active listings surged 65.3 per cent in July.

And that combination of slumping sales and rising inventory has weighed on prices, which soared at double-digit rates up until the provincial government stepped in. In July, the average selling price across the GTA was $746,218. While that marked a slight increase from the previous year, it was nearly 19 per cent below the April peak of $920,791.

"Looking forward, if we do see some would-be home buyers move off the sidelines and back into the market without a similar increase in new listings, we could see some of this newfound choice erode," noted TREB Director of Market Analysis Jason Mercer in a statement.