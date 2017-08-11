Toronto’s housing market may have started to cool in recent months, but there are still plenty of expensive properties available for purchase.

Home sales across the Greater Toronto Area tumbled 40.4 per cent year-over-year in July, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. The average selling price was $746,218 last month – almost 19 per cent below April’s peak of $920,791. But that’s still five per cent above year-ago levels.

Real estate portal Point2 Homes compiled a list of the priciest homes currently up for grabs in the GTA, using its own database in addition to information from other national portals.

“Toronto definitely has a lot to offer when it comes to high-end living. We wanted to dive into the hottest luxury real estate market in Canada today and see what extravagant housing is all about,“ Matthew Haines, vice president of Point2 Homes, said in a release.

For a look inside the city’s luxury market, here’s the list of Toronto’s most expensive homes up for sale:

1. 50 Yorkville Avenue - Penthouse

Photo Credit: Christie’s International Real Estate

Price: $36,000,000

Features: 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, wine cellar, library, home theater

2. 68 The Bridle Path

Photo Credit: 68 The Bridle Path

Price: $35,000,000

Features: 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, tennis court with night lights, sauna, fitness center, elevator

3. 10 Highland Avenue

Photo Credit: Point2Homes

Price: $22,000,000

Features: 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, inground pool, library, guest suite with full kitchen

4. 16 High Point Road

Photo Credit: Barry Cohen Group



Price: $19,380,000

Features: 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, ballroom, theatre



5. 61 The Bridle Path

Photo Credit: Barry Cohen Group



Price: $17,880,000

Features: 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, spa, formerly owned by Prince, 7-car garage, outdoor pool, beauty salon



6. 124 Park Road

Photo Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty



Price: $17,700,000

Features: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, coach house with direct access to main house, was home to former Toronto Mayor George Geary from 1920s to 1950s



7. 46 Forest Hill Road

Photo Credit: Point2 Homes

Price: $16,800,000

Features: 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, games room, wine room, gym

8. 229 Dunvegan Road

Photo Credit: Point2 Homes

Price: $16,000,000

Features: 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 5 fireplaces, 2 terraces, home theatre

9. 20 High Point Road

Photo Credit: Curbed

Price: $15,000,000

Features: 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 2 double garages, dance floor, party and games room, sauna, tennis court

10. 6 The Bridle Path

Barry Cohen Group

Price: $14,980,000

Features: 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, outdoor entertaining areas, home theatre, rec room, wine cellar with tasting room, outdoor pool