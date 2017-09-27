{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Trump calls Facebook 'anti-Trump' after it agreed to aid Russia probe

    The Associated Press

    U.S. President Donald Trump

    Trump responds to a reporter's question on health care after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 , AP Photo/Susan Walsh

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is calling Facebook "anti-Trump." His tweet Wednesday comes days after the social media company agreed to provide material to congressional investigators probing Russia interference in the 2016 election.

    Trump tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @wapowere anti-Trump. Collusion?"

    Trump's comments came days after Facebook said it will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators and make political advertising on its platform more transparent. Several committees are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    Trump also says on Twitter that "the people were Pro-Trump!" He adds: "Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring."

