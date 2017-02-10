ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Friday he is considering issuing a new travel ban executive order, while a White House official said the administration did not plan to escalate a legal dispute over Trump's original travel ban order to the Supreme Court.

Trump's original order banning entry to the United States by refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries was put on hold by a federal judge in Seattle last week with a temporary restraining order, and that suspension was upheld by an appeals court in San Francisco on Thursday.

Trump said during a surprise visit with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida from Washington that he was considering "a brand new order" that could be issued as soon as Monday or Tuesday if the administration decides to move in that direction.

The White House official separately said: "We are actively considering changes or other executive orders that will keep our country safe from terrorism."

The official said: "The temporary restraining order, we would not take to the Supreme Court, but we are reviewing all options in the court system."