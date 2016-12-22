Canoe Financial portfolio manager Steve DiGregorio is hearing money managers are looking to algorithms to parse through President-elect Donald Trump’s tweets. In an interview on BNN, DiGregorio said traders are looking to take advantage of Trump’s proclivity for expressing his thoughts on prominent publicly-traded companies through the micro-blogging site.

“This is crazy, the tweets that are coming out. This is a traders paradise,” DiGregorio said. “I spoke to a few traders in New York today: everybody out there is working on an algorithm to actually read Donald Trump’s tweets and then trade on that automatically.”

Over the course of the last month, Boeing and Lockheed Martin have found themselves in Trump’s crosshairs over the cost of their respective jet programs, and early Friday the president-elect sent uranium stocks like Cameco (CCO.TO) higher on a pledge to expand the United States’ nuclear capability.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

DiGregorio said there’s opportunity to profit from Trump’s tweets, but current programs have a critical limitation.

“The only problem is nobody can get the algorithm to work because the underlying program can’t understand sarcasm,” he said. “We’re still far from [a functioning program], but this is really a trader’s paradise: you can make some money trading these tweets.”