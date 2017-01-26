President Donald Trump says NAFTA "has been a one-sided deal" with jobs and companies suffering as a result.

The president's tweet early Thursday is directed at Mexico and comes one day after he said he would jump-start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Trump referred to a meeting he has planned next week with Mexico's president, saying, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

Trump also says he wants to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal with Mexico and Canada. He said Thursday the deal has resulted in "massive numbers of jobs and companies lost."

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto responded, saying he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after the tweets.

Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.

"This morning we have informed the White House I will not attend the working meeting planned for next Tuesday," Pena Nieto tweeted in Spanish.

"Mexico reaffirms its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that benefit both nations," he added.

In Washington, White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Mexican president's announcement, saying: "We'll look for a date to schedule something in the future. We will keep the lines of communication open."

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion -- and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall's price tag would be added to the deficit -- or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn't commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for "the construction of a physical barrier on the border."

Trump's unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico's normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that "I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter."

"The foreign relations secretary is involved up there, having meetings up there, and we'll have to see what comes out of that, what report they send to the president and what conclusions they arrive at from all that," said Meade.