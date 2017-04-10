U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co (GM.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) as he works to gain support for administration priorities.

The business leaders from a variety of sectors also will confer in small groups with five cabinet secretaries about administration priorities on the budget, transportation, environment, education and commerce. It would be the latest in a series of meetings Trump is holding with business leaders as he seeks to gain traction for administration plans for corporate tax reform, boosting infrastructure and cutting federal regulations.

More to come.