TSX barely lower as financials outweigh gold, energy gains

Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.

Valuations in Canada's financial services sector have risen steadily since early 2016 and particularly since the U.S. election in November on expectations of softer financial regulation, lower tax rates and higher interest rates.

Investors are waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to outline plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending, levies on imports and foreign policy in a speech on Tuesday night.

“If the federal deficit in the U.S. doesn’t widen; that is, the policies that come out of the Trump administration are just talk and they don’t really change things dramatically either from an infrastructure standpoint or something that gets investment going in a big way, I think equities are going to have a problem," Krishna Memani, CIO and Head of Fixed Income, OppenheimerFunds, told BNN.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO), which is sensitive to the possibility of a border adjustment tax, advanced 2.1 per cent to $57.62 after falling sharply on Friday, when the index notched its steepest fall in over five months.

At 10:40 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 3.21 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,530.26. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell.

The index is trading near its lowest since Feb. 8, after hitting an all-time high last week.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) fell 0.7 per cent to $79.82 and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) slipped 0.4 per cent to $99.55. Both banks are due to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), which reports on Thursday, lost 0.8 per cent to $68.74 and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), which reports on Wednesday, declined 0.4 per cent to $99.55.

Gold miners gained as the precious metal steadied near to the 3-1/2 month highs hit last week.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) advanced 1.3 per cent to $25.93 and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) advanced 2.0 per cent to $22.135.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) advanced 1.2 per cent to $54.84 after announcing the completion of its acquisition of Spectra Energy Corp. The broader energy group climbed 0.7 per cent, with oil prices up as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) advanced 3.2 per cent to $21.87 after the company said it would expand by 40 per cent the sales force for its Salix gastrointestinal unit.

