TSX edges higher as miners gain on higher commodity prices
Reuters,
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index turned slightly higher in early trade on Monday as gains for gold and base metal miners on the back of higher gold and copper prices offset losses for heavyweight energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 1.64 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 14,953.97 shortly after opening in negative territory.
