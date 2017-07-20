Canada's main stock index edged up on Thursday to a three-week high, boosted by a bump in shares of Rogers Communications Inc after it beat earnings expectations, while energy shares lost ground as oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.93 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,264.64. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

