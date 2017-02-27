Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday, after notching their steepest fall in over five months on Friday and as investors await U.S President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Investors will keenly watch the address on Tuesday evening for clues on Trump's proposed tax reform and how he plans to overhaul the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“If the federal deficit in the U.S. doesn’t widen; that is, the policies that come out of the Trump administration are just talk and they don’t really change things dramatically either from an infrastructure standpoint or something that gets investment going in a big way, I think equities are going to have a problem," Krishna Memani, CIO and Head of Fixed Income, OppenheimerFunds, told BNN.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET. No major economic data is scheduled to be released.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slumped 1.57 per cent on Friday as heavily-weighted energy and financial stocks led a broad-based retreat.

-- With files from BNN