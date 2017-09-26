TORONTO - Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, after posting a 4-month high the day before, as a drop in commodity prices weighed on the shares of energy and mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.15 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,483.08, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups lost ground.

