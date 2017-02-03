Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Iran following its test launch of a ballistic missile, and his fellow Republicans in Congress said they would back him up with new sanctions.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups offsetting gains for resource shares.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 per cent.