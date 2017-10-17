What you need to know before the opening bell: October 17, 2017

Canada stock futures edged higher on Tuesday, along with oil prices after Iraqi forces took control of oil fields in Kirkuk and U.S.-Iran political tension heightened.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday, giving up earlier gains, as profit-taking by investors in gold pressured shares of companies that mine the precious metal.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 per cent.